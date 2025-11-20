Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Position in B2Gold Corp. $BTG

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 348,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 153,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,453,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 206,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 41,264 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 16.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 432,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 32.2% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 109,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Cormark downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

B2Gold stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

