Absolute Capital Management LLC Sells 747 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCLT

Absolute Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCLT. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $79.47.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3334 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

