Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th.

ENB stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $39.73 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $106.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $1,113,368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,907,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,458,128,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,526,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $480,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth $208,490,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 38.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,213,321 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $599,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

