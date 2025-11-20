Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.86.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $161.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $203.01.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRL. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

