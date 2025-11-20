Brokerages Set Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Target Price at $309.83

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $309.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Primerica from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $306.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $292.00 price target on shares of Primerica and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Primerica Stock Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $256.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.96. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $230.98 and a fifty-two week high of $307.91.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The company had revenue of $838.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.83 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $475.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total value of $649,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,800,057.80. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 7,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,945.30. The trade was a 21.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Primerica by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Primerica by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,922,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

