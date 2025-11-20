Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM) Receives $22.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.60.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Contineum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Contineum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Contineum Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Contineum Therapeutics stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $362.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. Contineum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $16.25.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts forecast that Contineum Therapeutics will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTNM. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 914.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 204,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 183,988 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $24,934,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $11,178,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 116.6% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

