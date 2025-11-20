Sunoco’s (SUN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $65.00 price objective on Sunoco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sunoco from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.83.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SUN

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $54.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.55.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.90). Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.02%.The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.9202 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 30th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.60%.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,089,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,204,715,000 after purchasing an additional 599,655 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,165,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $532,162,000 after buying an additional 296,791 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 13.3% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,179,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $159,007,000 after buying an additional 374,396 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,916,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $95,862,000 after buying an additional 32,866 shares during the period. Finally, Cooperman Leon G raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 1,620,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,016,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.