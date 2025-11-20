ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Receives $99.29 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.2857.
ANIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $415,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,794,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ ANIP opened at $80.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.32 and a beta of 0.54.
ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The company had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.
