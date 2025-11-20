Brokerages Set Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Target Price at $61.90

Shares of Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,201.34. The trade was a 23.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERA. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 404.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 192.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $28.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.21, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.22.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.06). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Featured Stories

