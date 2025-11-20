Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Receives $10.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital downgraded Avita Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avita Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Avita Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Avita Medical in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Avita Medical

In other Avita Medical news, Director Robert Mcnamara bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,469.50. The trade was a 13.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avita Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Avita Medical by 1,099.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avita Medical during the first quarter valued at $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Avita Medical during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avita Medical during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avita Medical Price Performance

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $120.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.58. Avita Medical has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.39 million. Avita Medical had a negative return on equity of 632.62% and a negative net margin of 67.07%. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avita Medical will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Avita Medical Company Profile



AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Featured Stories

