Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PSTG. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.61.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSTG opened at $81.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $34.51 and a 52 week high of $100.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.07.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,266.99. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 443,111 shares of company stock valued at $36,793,439 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 287.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $25,043,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.