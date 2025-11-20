Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $119.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Zacks Research downgraded Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th.

Get Elastic alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

In other Elastic news, CAO Jane E. Bone sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $109,025.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,350.26. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $566,854.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,050,409.84. This trade represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 548.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 53.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $88.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.44 and a beta of 1.04. Elastic has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $118.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.50). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.The company had revenue of $415.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.290-2.350 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Analysts predict that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.