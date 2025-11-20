Analysts Set Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Target Price at $97.40

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.40.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Q2 from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th.

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 56,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,432.80. The trade was a 1.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSE QTWO opened at $69.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.71 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90. Q2 has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $112.82.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $201.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.87 million. Q2 had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 4.12%.Q2’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Q2 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Q2 will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

