Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $25.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $20.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $3,753,318.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,919,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,217,231.20. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 543,738 shares of company stock worth $12,922,932 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $381,004,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,900,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,171,314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,599,000 after buying an additional 8,607,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 192.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,599,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,754,000 after buying an additional 6,974,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.