Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Price Target Raised to $149.00

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Leerink Partners from $140.00 to $149.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Nuvalent from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Nuvalent from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.69.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NUVL

Nuvalent Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $107.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.31. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $55.53 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.31). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In related news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $2,447,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,572,489.06. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total value of $1,770,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,464,076.34. This represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 291,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,207,121 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,794,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,300,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,979,000 after acquiring an additional 724,491 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 248.6% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 840,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 599,710 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 79.2% in the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter worth $31,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.