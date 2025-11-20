YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRSH) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 2nd

Shares of YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CRSH – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, December 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 1st.

YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.04.

Get YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 9,591.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF ( NYSEARCA:CRSH Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.24% of YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF (CRSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund aims to provide current income and indirect exposure to declines in Tesla stock (TSLA) through a synthetic covered put strategy, using US Treasurys as collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Short TSLA Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.