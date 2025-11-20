Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ashland from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ashland from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.13.

Get Ashland alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ashland

Ashland Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of ASH opened at $49.10 on Monday. Ashland has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $80.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter. Ashland has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3,673.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 59.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Ashland during the third quarter worth $38,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.