Forte Biosciences’ (FBRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $61.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Forte Biosciences Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FBRX opened at $18.71 on Monday. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.98.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,641.8% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the second quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

