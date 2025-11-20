Pacira BioSciences’ (PCRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $95,396.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 178,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,861.03. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,506,000. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,613,000 after acquiring an additional 897,255 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,130,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,925,000 after acquiring an additional 565,288 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 392.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 531,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $12,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

