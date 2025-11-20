Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research note on Friday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Guardian Pharmacy Services from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardian Pharmacy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Guardian Pharmacy Services Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE GRDN opened at $27.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.96. Guardian Pharmacy Services has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Guardian Pharmacy Services (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.16 million. Guardian Pharmacy Services had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Guardian Pharmacy Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardian Pharmacy Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardian Pharmacy Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 16.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 323,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 44,709 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 421,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guardian Pharmacy Services by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 214,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 37,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,351,000.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

