Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Upgraded at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has $97.00 target price on the stock.

RBRK has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rubrik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

Shares of NYSE:RBRK opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average is $84.49. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $309.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its Q3 2026 guidance at -0.180–0.160 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.440 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rubrik news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $2,981,015.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 333,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,112.88. The trade was a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 6,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $489,711.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 516,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,306,014.64. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,466 shares of company stock worth $10,113,568. 32.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rubrik by 164.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 28,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rubrik in the third quarter valued at $314,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rubrik by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

