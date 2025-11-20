Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $99.00 target price on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of ACGL opened at $91.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $90.44. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.01. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $941,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

