S&P Global’s (SPGI) Outperform Rating Reiterated at William Blair

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

Shares of SPGI opened at $490.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $494.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,188,945,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 70,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $1,103,665,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3,430.6% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,554,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% during the second quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,848,502,000 after purchasing an additional 730,354 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

