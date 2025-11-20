Citigroup Cuts Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Price Target to $10.00

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SEAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $2.00 target price on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $88.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $136.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.38 million. Vivid Seats had a negative net margin of 20.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vivid Seats will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Vivid Seats during the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,222,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 215,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

