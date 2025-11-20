TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Price Target Raised to $31.00

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TWFG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on TWFG from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TWFG from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

TWFG opened at $27.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 101.35, a quick ratio of 101.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 0.25. TWFG has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.86.

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $64.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.15 million. TWFG had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 2.87%. TWFG has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TWFG will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in TWFG in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in TWFG by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TWFG in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG in the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of TWFG during the second quarter worth $223,000.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

