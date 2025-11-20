Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,200

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SHEL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 price target on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,650 to GBX 2,700 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,210.

Shares of LON SHEL opened at GBX 2,794 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,751.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,653.63. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 2,269.92 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,937.50. The company has a market cap of £160.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.

As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner.

