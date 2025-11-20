argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $1,041.00 to $1,124.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. argenex traded as high as $934.13 and last traded at $929.61, with a volume of 430051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $907.98.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.78.

Get argenex alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARGX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenex

argenex Stock Down 0.4%

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in argenex by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 6.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of argenex by 10.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of argenex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $808.64 and its 200 day moving average is $678.41.

argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.