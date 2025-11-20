argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $1,041.00 to $1,124.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. argenex traded as high as $934.13 and last traded at $929.61, with a volume of 430051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $907.98.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARGX. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of argenex from $800.00 to $1,146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $882.00 target price on shares of argenex in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of argenex from $774.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of argenex from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.78.
The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $808.64 and its 200 day moving average is $678.41.
argenex (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
