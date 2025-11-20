BMO Capital Markets Cuts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

HR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.75.

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$9.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.19. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$8.95 and a 12 month high of C$12.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of C$201.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that H&R Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.3814956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.

