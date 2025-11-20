Insider Buying: Lancashire (LON:LRE) Insider Buys £11,640 in Stock

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) insider Bob Cox bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 582 per share, with a total value of £11,640.

LON LRE opened at GBX 580 on Thursday. Lancashire Holdings Limited has a one year low of GBX 505 and a one year high of GBX 700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 33.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 650.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 617.91.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRE shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 645 price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lancashire from GBX 820 to GBX 736 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 696 to GBX 725 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 686.20.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

