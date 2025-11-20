Insider Buying: Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT) Insider Purchases £284,000 in Stock

Bridgepoint Group plc (LON:BPT – Get Free Report) insider Cyrus Taraporevala purchased 100,000 shares of Bridgepoint Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 284 per share, for a total transaction of £284,000.

Bridgepoint Group Stock Up 0.5%

BPT stock opened at GBX 274.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. Bridgepoint Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 229.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 410. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 310.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Bridgepoint Group from GBX 360 to GBX 395 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 424 target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridgepoint Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 388.

Bridgepoint Group Company Profile

Bridgepoint Group plc is a private equity and private credit firm specializing in middle market, small mid cap, small cap, growth capital, buyouts investments, syndicate debt, infrastructure, direct lending and credit opportunities in private credit investments. It prefers to invest in advanced industrials, automation, agricultural sciences, energy transition enablers, business services, financial services, professional services, testing inspection and certification, information services, consumer, digital brands, video games, wellbeing products, health care, pharma and MedTech outsourced services, pharma products, and MedTech Products sectors.

