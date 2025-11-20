George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on WN. TD Securities increased their target price on George Weston from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$100.00 to C$101.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$105.33 to C$107.67 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$104.39.
George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.37 EPS for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of C$19.55 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that George Weston will post 13.0245758 EPS for the current year.
George Weston Company Profile
George Weston is a holding company that operates through two subsidiaries encompassing retail and real estate. The first is Loblaw, the largest grocer in Canada, in which it has a 53% controlling stake. The second is Choice Properties, an open-ended real estate investment trust, where George Weston’s ownership sits close to 62%.
