Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

PFIS has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Peoples Financial Services from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Peoples Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFIS opened at $47.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $474.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.79. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $3.19. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peoples Financial Services will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.6175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Peoples Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter worth $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 43.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

