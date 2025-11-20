CIBC Cuts AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$33.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report published on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on AutoCanada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AutoCanada from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.14.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$20.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$481.52 million, a P/E ratio of -52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.32. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$14.03 and a 52 week high of C$35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54.

AutoCanada Inc operates car dealerships in Canada. The company offers new and used vehicles, spare parts, maintenance services, and customer financing. AutoCanada retails brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Audi, Volkswagen, BMW, Mini, Infiniti, Nissan, Hyundai, Kia, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Subaru.

