Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLAR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Clarus in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Clarus in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Clarus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clarus

Clarus Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CLAR stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. Clarus has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $125.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. Clarus had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clarus will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently -4.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Clarus by 31.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 26,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clarus by 29.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Clarus by 5.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,414,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 71,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clarus

(Get Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.