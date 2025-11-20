Purple Biotech (PPBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Friday, November 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Purple Biotech Price Performance

PPBT stock opened at $0.76 on Thursday. Purple Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Biotech presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Purple Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 48,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

