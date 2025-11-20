Giggles N’ Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

Giggles N’ Hugs Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.94 and last traded at $50.94. Approximately 180 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

Giggles N’ Hugs Trading Down 0.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26.

About Giggles N’ Hugs

Giggles N’ Hugs, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of restaurants. It offers an upscale family-friendly atmosphere with a play area dedicated to children ages 10 and younger. The restaurant has a menu made from fresh, organic foods with the play elements and entertainment. The company was founded by Joey Parsi and Dorsa Foroughi on September 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

