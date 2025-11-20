Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Trading Down 3.3% – Here’s Why

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.1250 and last traded at $7.1250. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.3670.

Evolution Mining Trading Down 3.3%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90.

Evolution Mining Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 240.0%. Evolution Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.28%.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

