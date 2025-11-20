Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Shares Down 1% – What’s Next?

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.10 and last traded at €5.17. Approximately 231,589 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.22.

Klöckner & Co SE Trading Down 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $519.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.04.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

