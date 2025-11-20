Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €25.72 and last traded at €25.78. Approximately 1,694,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €25.99.

Vonovia Stock Down 0.8%

The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €27.88.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

