Oc Oerlikon Cp (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Stock Price Up 2.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Oc Oerlikon Cp (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. 25 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Oc Oerlikon Cp from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oc Oerlikon Cp presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Oc Oerlikon Cp alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oc Oerlikon Cp

Oc Oerlikon Cp Trading Up 2.9%

Oc Oerlikon Cp Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

(Get Free Report)

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides surface engineering, polymer processing, and additive manufacturing services in Switzerland, Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing. It offers engine fan compressors, engine hot section, landing gears, actuation systems, aircraft interior, and hydraulic systems for aerospace; engine and brake systems, transmission, drive train, steering and suspension, exhaust systems, piping and tubing systems, exterior, lighting, green hydrogen, interior, heat exchanger and EGR coolers, peripherals and design parts, and thermal insulation systems for automotive; and oil and gas, and boilers, as well as hydro, gas, steam, and wind turbines for energy industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oc Oerlikon Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oc Oerlikon Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.