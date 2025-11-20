Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Trading Down 17.4% – Time to Sell?

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Free Report) fell 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.38. 120,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 277% from the average session volume of 31,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QST has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital raised shares of Questor Technology from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.45 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Questor Technology from C$0.70 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Questor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Questor Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.80.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QST

Questor Technology Price Performance

Questor Technology Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

(Get Free Report)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.