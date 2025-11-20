Covestro (ETR:1COV) Shares Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €60.48 and last traded at €60.34. 6,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 917,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at €59.62.
Covestro Trading Up 1.2%
The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €58.78 and its 200-day moving average is €59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.84.
Covestro Company Profile
Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.
