Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading Down 3.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €95.45 and last traded at €96.15. 57,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €99.45.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of €95.61 and a 200-day moving average of €88.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.32.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services.

