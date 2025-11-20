The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 482 and last traded at GBX 482. Approximately 173,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 147,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 478.
Several research firms have weighed in on TPFG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 620 to GBX 645 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 595 to GBX 637 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 641.
The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Property Franchise Group had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Property Franchise Group PLC will post 34.5809601 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.
The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.
