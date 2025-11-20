Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.95 and traded as low as GBX 126.20. Ibstock shares last traded at GBX 126.60, with a volume of 1,172,824 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Ibstock from GBX 170 to GBX 150 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 188 to GBX 143 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 210 to GBX 190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Ibstock from GBX 210 to GBX 170 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ibstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 163.25.

Get Ibstock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBST

Ibstock Trading Up 0.5%

Ibstock Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of £494.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 150.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91.

(Get Free Report)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions to customers in the residential construction sector in the United Kingdom. The company offers bricks and masonry, which includes facing and engineering bricks, brick slips, special shaped bricks, walling stone, architectural masonry, prefabricated components, eco-habitats, and padstones and lintels, as well as façade systems; roofing products comprising roof tiles and accessories, and chimneys; and flooring and lintels, such as beam and block flooring, insulated flooring, hollowcore, and screed rails.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.