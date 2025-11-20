Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 20% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 23,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 96,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.64.

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, consisting 7 patented staked mineral claims and 22 located claims, covering an area of approximately 324 acres located in the Summerville Mining District, Sonora, California.

