Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.68 and traded as low as $4.4625. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 254,779 shares traded.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Down 1.7%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70.

About Koninklijke KPN

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

