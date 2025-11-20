Orient Overseas International (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Orient Overseas International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.81 and traded as high as $85.1150. Orient Overseas International shares last traded at $85.1150, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

Orient Overseas International Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.49.

Orient Overseas International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $3.524 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1,071.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th.

Orient Overseas International Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

