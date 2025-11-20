Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.09. Hemostemix shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 3,065 shares traded.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$15.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hemostemix
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- onsemi Places a $6 Billion Bet on Its Own Stock
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- HIMS Has Been a Roller Coaster Ride. Should Investors Hop On?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- End the Year Strong With These 3 Comeback Champions
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.