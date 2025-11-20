Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and traded as low as $45.95. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 13,200 shares traded.

Smurfit Kappa Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

